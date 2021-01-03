Truist Boosts Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target to $15.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target boosted by Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKR. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 124.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

