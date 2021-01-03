Truist Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $123.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LSI stock opened at $119.39 on Thursday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

