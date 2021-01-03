Trust Wallet Token Hits Market Capitalization of $30.58 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and approximately $490,942.00 worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00260854 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018045 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

Trust Wallet Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

