TrustSwap Price Up 74.7% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 74.7% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $56.98 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00122934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00172106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00517050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266108 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,732,856 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.