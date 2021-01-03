TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $995,809.79 and approximately $163,533.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,129,110,305 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

