UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.84

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.84 and traded as high as $69.40. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 457,071 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The stock has a market cap of £896.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.84.

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.