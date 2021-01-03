Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 87,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,075.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 132,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

