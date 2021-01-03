UniLayer (LAYER) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.15 million and $203,542.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00126765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00524464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00147063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00269082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049419 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.