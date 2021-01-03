Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,433,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,194,000.

Shares of U traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.47. 714,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,185. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.49.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

