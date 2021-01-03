UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $421,392.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.