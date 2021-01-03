Uptrennd Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $998,287.81 and approximately $6,390.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00125167 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 262% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.75 or 0.00785388 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000129 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026573 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000133 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,877,545 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

