Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.10.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 24.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 78,528 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

