ValuEngine Lowers Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Lightbridge stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Lightbridge has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.23.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

