Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOG)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.50 and last traded at $230.08. Approximately 93,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 189,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.09.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

