VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

VBIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $665.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

