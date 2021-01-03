Veles Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56,699.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $53,188.37 and $56,699.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $974.32 or 0.02972129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.64 or 0.00483933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.01288563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00431885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00182180 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,401 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.