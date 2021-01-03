Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.40

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and traded as high as $93.70. Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 19,639 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.02 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00.

In other Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) news, insider Jerry Randall sold 2,752,751 shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £2,477,475.90 ($3,236,838.12).

About Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

