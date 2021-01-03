Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

VERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 76.9% during the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

