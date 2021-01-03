VeriME Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00272465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.96 or 0.02015938 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

