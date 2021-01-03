Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.79. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,406,259 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$899.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

