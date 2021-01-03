Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.10 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $211,204.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

