Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $867,653.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

VIB is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.