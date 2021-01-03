VINchain (VIN) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $149,692.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00545462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144956 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00267144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050935 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.