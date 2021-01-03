Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies’ (NASDAQ:VMAR) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 4th. Vision Marine Technologies had issued 2,400,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Vision Marine Technologies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VMAR stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vision Marine Technologies Inc

