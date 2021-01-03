Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,514 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 359,618 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.