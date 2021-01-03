WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.24 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, WazirX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX token can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00117927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00165198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00508694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

