Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $839.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

