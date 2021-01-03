Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

