Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $215.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.14.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $210.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average is $204.04.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

