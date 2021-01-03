Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $214.32

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.32 and traded as high as $230.50. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) shares last traded at $230.50, with a volume of 616,283 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

In related news, insider Ben Rogoff purchased 10,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

