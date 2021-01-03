Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,587.44

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,587.44 and traded as high as $4,648.00. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) shares last traded at $4,564.00, with a volume of 48,129 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,033.13 ($52.69).

The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,587.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,703.63.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

