Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.50.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.92. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$951.76 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

