Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) vs. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Critical Review

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avid Bioservices and Xenetic Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.01%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 0.20% 0.31% 0.13% Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Xenetic Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $59.70 million 10.97 -$10.47 million ($0.27) -42.74 Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 642.19 -$12.77 million N/A N/A

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Xenetic Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Xenetic Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics, Inc. to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

