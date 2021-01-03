YGGDRASH (YEED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,266.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $126,266.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00027099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00118427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00165797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00498279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00259557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018156 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003271 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

