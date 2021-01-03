Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $604.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $598.70 million and the highest is $608.29 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $569.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.94. 366,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,378 shares of company stock worth $3,407,764 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

