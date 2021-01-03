Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post sales of $89.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $84.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $344.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

DSGX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,133. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $781,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $18,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.