Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $789.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report sales of $789.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.40 million to $830.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $834.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after buying an additional 320,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 233,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.78.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.