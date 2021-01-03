Zacks: Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.57 Million

Analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report sales of $12.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.34 million to $12.80 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $48.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.57 million, with estimates ranging from $48.54 million to $48.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $592,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Insiders sold 48,142 shares of company stock worth $1,007,720 in the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ICBK stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.