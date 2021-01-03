Zacks: Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.55 million.

A number of analysts have commented on VREX shares. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 40.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 275,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $653.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

