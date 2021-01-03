Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce sales of $179.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.92 million and the lowest is $178.30 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $189.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $722.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.