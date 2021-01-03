Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce sales of $179.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.92 million and the lowest is $178.30 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $189.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $722.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

