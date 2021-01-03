Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $2,226,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 278,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Henry Schein by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $66.86. 401,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

