Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to report $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lufax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. 5,111,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,980. Lufax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

