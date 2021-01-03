Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will announce sales of $284.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.61 million and the lowest is $281.90 million. USANA Health Sciences posted sales of $271.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,125.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $495,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,640. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

