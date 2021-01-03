Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $13,289,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,913,000 after acquiring an additional 203,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.80 and its 200-day moving average is $268.33. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

