Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.61. American Woodmark reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

