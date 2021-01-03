Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.06. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $766.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 152,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,333,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

