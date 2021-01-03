Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report sales of $100.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.09 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $86.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $381.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.34 million to $382.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $417.76 million to $420.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 85.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sapiens International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sapiens International by 38.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

SPNS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 99,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

