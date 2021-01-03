Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $3.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 529.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.78 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 558,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,625. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

