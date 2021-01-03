Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $49.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $245.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USWS remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 496,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,136. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

