Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

